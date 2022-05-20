Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders to Punjab court a day after SC's one year imprisonment order

Patiala: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will surrender to Sessions court after being convicted in 1988 road rage case, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one year in jail in a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago.

Sidhu earlier left from his residence in Patiala. Navtej Singh Cheemadrove Sidhu to the court in an SUV.

Party leaders including Cheema accompanied him from his home to the district court, located close to the former Punjab Congress president's residence.

1988 road rage case | Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Sessions Court, from his residence in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/u9B0g87n5C — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

The Supreme Court had Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident.

After the SC verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he "will submit to the majesty of the law"

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:10 PM IST