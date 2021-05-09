Navjot Singh Sidhu sharpens attack against own government, says 'Punjab is being run by 'Badals' not Congress'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday sharpened his attack against his own government in Punjab, alleging that there is a "consensus" among legislators that the state is being run by the "Badals" instead of their own party. Sidhu's fresh salvo against his own government has come a day after he alleged that it was Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's "incompetence" that the government was forced to accept the Punjab and Haryana High Court order over the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

The Amritsar MLA has been critical of his own government ever since the HC quashed an SIT probe report into the incident, which had taken place in Punjab's Faridkot during a protest against the desecration of a religious text. Responding to his unrelenting attack, the Punjab CM had earlier called the Congress leader's outbursts "total indiscipline", suggesting that he may be leaving for the AAP.

Referring to the Badals, who led the previous SAD-BJP coalition government in the state, the Amritsar MLA alleged that the state bureaucracy and police were "acting" as per their "wishes".

"Consensus among MLAs, Badal Sarkar is ruling in lieu of Congress Govt ... Bureaucracy and Police act as per wishes of Badal Family, more often than listening to our MLAs and Party workers. Govt run not for welfare of the People, but for continuing control of Mafia Raj #75-25," alleged Sidhu in a tweet on Sunday.

The Amritsar MLA's consistent frontal attacks come in the wake of reports that some Congress legislators, including two ministers and Sidhu, held meetings in the past a few days.