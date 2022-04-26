Navjot Singh Sidhu meets 'old friend' Prashant Kishor after latter declines offer to join Congress

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met "old friend" Prashant Kishor after the latter declined the offer to join the party.

Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab chief wrote, "Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sidhu's tweet came only a couple of hours after the election strategist said he won't be accepting Congress offer to join the party.

After declining the offer, Prashant Kishor said that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor said, "I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Earlier today, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited Kishor to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility but he declined.

"Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," Surjewala tweeted.

Kishor had held several meetings in the last 15 days with Congress' top leadership and gave a proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 general election. He had also given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:47 PM IST