Navjot Sidhu Fires Back At Critics Over His Solo Shows, 'Discipline Applies To Everyone'

Former Chief of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

Hitting back at the section of senior Punjab Congress leaders seeking action against him for holding "solo shows"’ and keeping away from party events, the former state party chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said that that the discipline was for everyone and not one thing for a few and something else for the rest.

Sidhu who interacted with the newspersons, was here to meet the newly appointed state party affairs in-charge Devender Yadav who had held meetings with senior party leaders since the past two days on various issues. On the questions about his public meetings, Sidhu held that the same were pre-scheduled.

"Spineless leaders who could not stand for what was right were now talking big"

Prior to meeting Yadav, Sidhu, however, had posted a message on the X without naming anyone, saying that spineless leaders who could not stand for what was right were now talking big. The message was understandably meant for his detractors seeking action against him. He also recited an couplet (shair) meaning that the people who sold themselves for a penny and the ones who went on their knees making compromises and who grew in pots, talked about banyan trees – "Kodi kodi bikey hue log, samjhauta karke ghtano pe tike hue log, bargad ki baat karte hain, gamle mein uge hue log."

It may be recalled that it was on December 9 that several senior leaders of the party had sought action against Sidhu during their interaction with the party in-charge Yadav and the latter had assured them that he would speak to Sidhu about it.

The Congress embodies service, integrity, and courage to say the truth with moral authority, unlike those who see politics as a profit venture. The true congressmen champion service, not self-interest. In Punjab the battle is between those who treat politics as transactional… pic.twitter.com/Qo7wP0Xpqa — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 11, 2024

Addressing newspersons after meeting Yadav, the former cricketer-turned politician Sidhu held that he was going to propagate the party's ideology as the people were the biggest strength in a democracy. On the question about his rallies, he held that these programmes were scheduled before Yadav’s visit. He went on to say that his next public meetings were scheduled for January 21 and January 24. He said that he also told Yadav that the discipline was for everyone and it could not be one thing for a few and something else for the rest.