Naveen Srivastava appointed as next Ambassador of India to Nepal

Naveen Srivastava, the current Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal, the MEA said today.

Srivastava is expected to take up the assignment in Kathmandu shortly.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:54 PM IST