Navaratri 2021: Tithi, muhurat and all you need to know

Navaratri is a Sanskrit word which means ‘nine nights’. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is widely celebrated in India. Navaratri is celebrated in different ways in India. It brings joy and hope of victory.

The celebration is mostly observed with fasting. Women fast for 9 days and worship Goddess Durga. People also celebrate the festival with devotional songs, folk dance and spiritual prayers are chanted during Navaratri.

This year, Navaratri is set to begin from Friday, October 7.

The celebration of Navaratri signifies the victory of good over evil.

Each day of Navaratri is associated to incarnation of the goddess. The following are the details of the Tithi.

October 7 (Day 1) – Shailaputri : Pratipada

October 8 (Day 2) – Brahmacharini : Dwitiya

October 9 (Day 3) – Chandraghanta : Tritiya and Chaturthi

October 10 (Day 4) – Kushmanda : Panchami

October 11 (Day 5) – Skandamata : Shashti

October 12 (Day 6) – Katyayani : Saptami

October 13 (Day 7) – Kaalaratri : Ashtami

October 14 (Day 8) – Mahagauri : Navami

October 15 (Day 9) – Siddhidatri : Dashami

Many Hindus follow the 'shubh muhurat' concept. The Ghatasthapana muhurat is from 06:17 am to 07:06 am, on 7 October, 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:39 PM IST