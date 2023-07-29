 Naval Ship INS Khanjar Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded 130 Miles From Tamil Nadu Coast In Bay Of Bengal
INS Khanjar is on an operational deployment in the Bay of Bengal and detected three fishing Vessels Sabarainathan, Kalaivani and V Sami approximately 130 mm from the Tamil Nadu Coast.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Indian Naval Ship 'Khanjar', has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal. | ANI

Indian Naval Ship 'Khanjar', has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal. The fishermen were onboard three fishing vessels, which were towed by INS Khanjar for more than 30 hours in challenging sea conditions.

The vessels with 36 fishermen onboard were from Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

Crew of INS Khanjar rescuing stranded Fishermen Off Tamil Nadu Coast

Crew of INS Khanjar rescuing stranded Fishermen Off Tamil Nadu Coast | ANI

They had been stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown. The ship supplied the Fishing Vessels with the necessary provisions and towed them for over 30 hours, ensuring their safe return to Chennai harbour on 28 July 2023.

INS Khanjar is an indigenous Khukri class Missile Corvette, currently in service with the Indian Navy.

article-image
