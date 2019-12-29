'Nautanki': UP DCM Maurya lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi for accusing police of manhandling her

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said "nautanki" (theatrics) will not fetch votes for Congress instead whatever is left of the party will be finished, after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel in Lucknow.

It seemed by Priyanka Gandhi's behaviour that the Congress has become a "danga karao party" and it cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere and development of UP, Maurya said.

His remarks came hours after a high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow Saturday evening when Priyanka Gandhi alleged police personnel grabbed her by the throat and pushed her in a bid to stop her from visiting retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with anti-citizenship law protests.