Natural Farms in Tamil Nadu: Isha Agro Movement Organises Tour

Coimbatore: Isha Agro Movement (IAM), an initiative to transform Tamil Nadu into a natural agricultural state, organized a 2-day nature farming tour on February 19 and 20 for the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The objective was to raise awareness and visibility for the highly successful tree-based agriculture and multi-tier cultivation models of farming.

55 farmers from different districts of Tamil Nadu came together to visit plantations in Udumalaipettai, Kinathukadavu, Anaimalai and Pollachi areas which have been established under the guidance of Isha Agro Movement. The plantation owners, who introduced the sustainable natural farming models on their lands, testified to the enormous economic, health and ecological benefits.