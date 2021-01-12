National Youth Day: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet people on Swami Vivekananda's 158th Birth Anniversary

January 12 is celebrated every year as National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda. The spiritual thinker had laid great emphasis on the upliftment of the youth throughout his life - a fact that had prompted the Indian government to officially declare his birth anniversary as 'National Youth Day'.
In 2021, as we celebrate the 158th birth anniversary of the well known philosopher, political leaders and ordinary netizens have come forward to greet the nation. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the valedictory programme of the second edition of the the National Youth Parliament Festival via videoconferencing for the occasion.
The objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of youth between 18 and 25 years of age, who are allowed to vote and will join various careers in coming years, including public services. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', among others, will also be present on the occasion.
"My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. An inspiration for entire humanity, for the youth in particular, he revitalized India's spiritual heritage and brought it centrestage at the global arena. His teachings continue to inspire all of us," tweeted President Kovind.
"I bow my head in reverence to one of the greatest spiritual leaders of our country in recent centuries. Swami Vivekananda Ji on his birth anniversary today. Swami Ji was an intellectual of extraordinary calibre, an exceptional orator and a true nationalist," added Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
Many other Union Ministers and political leaders have also taken to social media platforms greeting people on the occasion.
"Tributes to the great son of Mother India, Swami Vivekananda, on his birth anniversary. His inspirational teachings will continue shaping the minds of generations to come. This National Youth Day, let us pledge to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat powered by the strength of our youth," tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
"Remembering the great leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. I bow down to Swamiji's teachings. His message of peace & universal brotherhood is of utmost relevance today and inspires all of us to strive hard in safeguarding these ideals in our beloved nation," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from whose hometown Swami Vivekananda had hailed.
Some politicians also used this as an opportunity to take a jibe at the ruling BJP. Take a look at some of the other posts:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)