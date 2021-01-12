National Youth Day: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet people on Swami Vivekananda's 158th Birth Anniversary

January 12 is celebrated every year as National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda. The spiritual thinker had laid great emphasis on the upliftment of the youth throughout his life - a fact that had prompted the Indian government to officially declare his birth anniversary as 'National Youth Day'.

In 2021, as we celebrate the 158th birth anniversary of the well known philosopher, political leaders and ordinary netizens have come forward to greet the nation. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the valedictory programme of the second edition of the the National Youth Parliament Festival via videoconferencing for the occasion.

The objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of youth between 18 and 25 years of age, who are allowed to vote and will join various careers in coming years, including public services. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', among others, will also be present on the occasion.