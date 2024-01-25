National Voters Day: BJP Alleges PM Modi’s Live Interaction With First-Time Voters Stopped In Bengal, Posts Video (WATCH) 

X

Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday alleged that the West Bengal police stopped the screening of PM Modi’s address to first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the state.

Posting the purported video of the incident on X, (formerly known as Twitter) Malviya claimed that the broadcast was stopped despite valid permissions. The video clip on social media showed Bengal police stopping the screeding of PM Modi’s live interaction with first-time voters in Kolkata.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | BJP leader Amit Malviya today shared a video and stated that West Bengal Police "stopped" the screening of PM Modi's address to first-time voters



(Video source: BJP leader Amit Malviya) pic.twitter.com/LIIbpc4v5C — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Smriti Irani slams Mamata govt

While hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the alleged incident, Union Minister Smriti Irani told news agency ANI that the Bengal police were nowhere seen when Ram Bhakts were pelted with stones, but they were out in big numbers to stop PM Modi’s live interaction with first-time voters. Irani further stated that the disrespect of INDIA-alliance leaders towards Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram is evident from such incidents.

#WATCH | Union minister & BJP leader Smriti Irani says,"...Police didn't come when stones were pelted on Ram bhakts but the police appeared when the PM was addressing youth voters. INDI alliance leaders' disrespect towards Sanatan Dharam and Lord Ram is evident...." pic.twitter.com/WqCPVQQnPG — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi addresses first-time voters across country

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacted with huge numbers of young and first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the country on Thursday. The interaction is part of the 'Namo Nav Matdata' Conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first-time voters across the country on National Voters' Day pic.twitter.com/TIiyjiyHSp — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

"Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e., January 25, 1950," read a press release by the Election Commission.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

"Dedicated to the voters of the country, National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the NVD functions held across the country," the release stated.

NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.

"On January 25, 2024, the Election Commission of India celebrates its 75th year of service to the nation. To mark this momentous occasion and in light of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, a commemorative postage stamp themed "Inclusive Elections" will be released," the release added.

(With inputs from agency)