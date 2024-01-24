National Voters' Day 2024: Empowering Democracy Through Participation

Representational Pic

National Voters' Day (NVD) is an annual celebration observed on January 25 since 2011 throughout the nation, commemorating the establishment day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

Purpose: The primary objective of NVD is to promote, facilitate, and maximize voter enrollment, particularly focusing on new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day serves as a platform to raise awareness and encourage informed participation in the electoral process.

Theme for 2024: The theme for this year's NVD is 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure.' This theme embodies the individual's sentiments and aspirations towards active participation in the electoral process through the power of their vote. The logo, designed to reflect the festivity and inclusivity of the electoral process, features the Ashoka Chakra representing the world's largest democracy. The inked finger symbolizes the participation of every voter, while the tick mark signifies informed decision-making by voters.

Celebration Activities: As part of the celebrations, various activities are planned:

National Awards: Outstanding State and District level officers will receive National Awards for Best Electoral Practices, recognizing their exceptional contributions in areas such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Elections, and voter awareness and outreach. Additionally, National Awards will be presented to crucial stakeholders, including government departments, ECI icons, and media groups, for their valuable contributions to voters' awareness.

NVD Pledge: On January 25, 2024, all government offices, Autonomous Bodies, and organizations will take the NVD pledge as a symbolic commitment to uphold the principles of democracy and encourage active participation in the electoral process.

Educational Initiatives: Schools and educational institutions play a pivotal role in NVD celebrations. They are instructed to conduct various activities such as debates, discussions, and competitions, including drawing, skits, songs, paintings, and essays, to instill a sense of civic responsibility and awareness among students.

National Voters' Day 2024 aims to reinforce the significance of every vote and encourages citizens, especially the youth, to actively engage in shaping the democratic future of the nation.