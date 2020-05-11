National Technology Day: PM Modi, President Kovind, others greet nation to celebrate Pokhran Nuclear Tests

On May 11 every year National Technology Day is observed, which acts as a reminder of India’s technological advancements. Notably, on this day, India successfully tested Shakti-I nuclear missile at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the nuclear tests held in 1998 at Pokhran, Rajasthan, terming it an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history" and applauded all those using technology to enhance the quality of life.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.