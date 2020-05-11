National Technology Day: PM Modi, President Kovind, others greet nation to celebrate Pokhran Nuclear Tests

On May 11 every year National Technology Day is observed, which acts as a reminder of India’s technological advancements. Notably, on this day, India successfully tested Shakti-I nuclear missile at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the nuclear tests held in 1998 at Pokhran, Rajasthan, terming it an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history" and applauded all those using technology to enhance the quality of life.
"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the Prime Minister also saluted all those who are currently involved in research to defeat COVID-19. "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," he said.
On the occasion of National Technology Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said that science and technology are "key instruments for inclusive progress" and scientists and technologists are on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19. "Greetings to the fellow citizens on the National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998. On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant," tweeted President Kovind.
Here's what leaders had to say about National Technology Day:
The day has a historical perspective as it was on May 11, 1998, that India achieved a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out nuclear tests at Pokhran. Further, the first indigenous aircraft "Hansa-3" was test flown at Bangalore on this day; and India also performed successful test firing of the Trishul missile on the same day. Since 1999, the day is being celebrated as National Technology Day.
