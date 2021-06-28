National Statistics Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

National Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29, on the birth anniversary of late Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. He was an Indian scientist and statistician from West Bengal.

He is best remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure, and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of Free India.

He founded the Indian Statistical Institute and contributed to the design of large- scale sample surveys. For his contributions, Mahalnobis has been considered the Father of modern statistics in India.

The government has been celebrating Statistics Day to popularise the use of statistics in our daily lives. Many people do not know the importance of statistics, however, it is actually of utmost importance. It shapes and frames policies.

The theme of this year's National Statistics Day is Sustainable Development Goal (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture.)

How is this day celebrated during the pandemic?

This year, the main event is being organised through video conferencing/ webcasting at NITI Aayog, New Delhi.

The chief guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Ministry of Planning.

Importance of Statistics:

1. Statistics helps in forming economic plans and policies.

2. It presents facts in a precise and definitive form.

3. Statistics plays a vital role in the health field.

4. Statistics helps conduct social surveys.

5. Statistics is also an essential part of Mathematics.