National narrative becoming Hindi-speaking: Shashi Tharoor

Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the south and northeast of India will become "irrelevant" in comparison to the north, as the national narrative is increasingly becoming a Hindi-speaking one.

Tharoor, speaking at the Kolkata Literature Festival, said the idiom of the Indian narrative has "overwhemingly" moved to the north, "the so-called BIMARU states such as Bihar, MP, UP, moving from places like Bengal or Kerala". "The south and northeast will become irrelevant as compared to the north," he said.