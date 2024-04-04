 National Maritime Day 2024: Know All About Its Significance & History
The day is observed on April 5 every year to recognise the indispensable contribution of the maritime sector in India's economy

The maritime sector of India plays a very important role in both domestic transportation and International trade.

National Maritime Day is celebrated every year on April 5 to spread awareness of the importance of the National Maritime sector in trade and national security.

History of National Maritime Day?

In 1964, The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd accomplished successful voyages from India to the United Kingdom. This was a significant milestone in India's shipping history because the sea routes were previously controlled by the British. This achievement led to the establishment of National Maritime Day, which was first celebrated on April 5, 1964.

Since then, it has been observed every year on April 5. This day is celebrated across the nation not only to spread its awareness but also to honour and give awards to the officers who contribute to better development in this industry.

Significance of National Maritime Day

National Maritime Day is observed with the aim of not only highlighting the importance of maritime trade and its contribution to the country but also drawing attention to the challenges faced by the industry.

These challenges include environmental pollution, changing trade dynamics and piracy, among others. The NMD Award of Excellence is a testament to the senior officials' contributions in overcoming these challenges and enhancing the maritime sector.

