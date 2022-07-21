National Mango Day: Date, History, facts and more

Image credit: Google

Mango has been one of the most relished fruit and has been an important part of Indian History. It is eaten worldwide and can be used in ice creams, mousse, smoothies, and many more. National Mango Day is observed on July 22.

History

Mango was first cultivated 5,000 years ago. It is said thst mango orchard was given to Lord Buddha so that he could rest under the tree. The fruit is called "mango" and is derived from the Malayan word “manna". Portuguese changed the word to "manga" when they came in Kerala in 1490s. Mango is known as the King of Fruit in India. People wait to enjoy this fruit.

Fact

Mangoes were first cultivated in India 5,000 years ago. Mango has been a symbol of love and is also known to be a gesture of friendship.

