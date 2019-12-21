National Herald: Swamy's cross-examination adjourned

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till February 1 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case. The case could not be heard as the concerned judge was on leave. Today, Swamy's cross-examination was to be done by Sonia Gandhi's counsel. Swamy is the complainant in the case. Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Sonia, Rahul, and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.