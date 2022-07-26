National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi reaches ED office

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to join ED probe today | ANI Photo

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) to join the probe in connection with National Herald case at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

On July 21, she was questioned for hours by the ED at its Delhi headquarters.

Sonia Gandhi was initially summoned to appear again on July 25 but it was changed to July 26 at her request.

On Tuesday, she will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources have suggested that she was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five days questioning.

