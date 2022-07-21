e-Paper Get App

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning

Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning in National Herald money laundering case |

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Congress president Sonia Gandhi for two hours in the National Herald money laundering case and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said.

The questioning began around 12:30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature on the attendance sheet, sources said.

Her interrogation was scheduled on June 23 but was deferred on her request since she was unwell.

She has been allowed to leave on her request made on medical grounds, sources said.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

