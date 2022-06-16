National Herald Case: Rahul tells ED 'Have no knowledge of YI-AJL deal'

Rahul Gandhi says he has no knowledge of YI-AJL deal | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that all the decisions and transactions related to Young India's (YI) acquisition of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) were taken by late party leader Motilal Vora.

The Gandhi scion, who was grilled for three straight days in connection with money laundering in the National Herald case, denied having knowledge of any sort of loan taken by YI, according to ED sources. In fact, he was not aware of the accommodation entry of YI, Gandhi is said to have told ED.

Gandhi said that the late Vora was engaged in all these sorts of affairs. Vora held 12 per cent stakes in YI, while Rahul and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had 76 per cent stakes.

"Gandhi said he had no knowledge of YI-AJL deal as Vora was looking after it," the unverified sources claimed. Rahul Gandhi was taking time to review his statements hence his questioning was taking more time.

According to India Today, the Vora family, however, has denied the allegations raised against deceased Motilal Vora. Since Vora has passed away, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the Gandhis.

The sources said the mother-son duo are major beneficiaries in the whole deal. Earlier, Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge were questioned by the central agency.

Rahul summoned by ED for the 4th time on Friday

After consecutive three days of quizzing, the ED has summoned Rahul for questioning for the fourth time on Friday, June 17. According to the report, the Wayanad MP had sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed by the probe agency. While his mother Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to join the investigation on June 23.