National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED again tomorrow for fifth time

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi requests tomorrow's ED questioning be postponed; here's why | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has again summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in the National Herald case tomorrow (June 21). This is for the fifth time that the Wayanad MP will appear before the probe agency in this case.

Gandhi arrived today for the fourth time at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 AM with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area like last week.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent a total of about 30 hours at the ED office over three days last week, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The fourth day of questioning was deferred from June 17 to this day after Gandhi requested the agency for postponing the session as he wanted to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in hospital, where she is admitted for post-Covid issues.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

(With PTI inputs)