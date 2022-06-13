National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow | (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, has been asked to depose before it again on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials told news agency ANI.

Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm.

The Wayanad MP was questioned for over eight hours today and at the time of writing, he was still in the ED office.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the 'Satyagrah' march against the ED summons to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police and lashed out at the government for "not allowing"' peaceful protests.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back at the Congress, accusing its leaders of putting pressure on the ED, supporting corruption and protecting the alleged assets worth Rs 2,000 crore of the Gandhi family.

Noting that nobody is above the law "not even Rahul Gandhi", BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom to protect its "ill-gotten" assets.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

(With PTI inputs)