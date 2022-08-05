National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

Senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora | File Photo

In the latest development in National Herald Case, none of the Congress leaders called in for questioning gave any documents to prove that all financial transactions linked to Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and Young Indian Private Limited were handled by late Moti Lal Vora, according to India Today report.

Vora, one of the longest-serving treasurer of the Congress party, died in 2020.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, when he was questioned regarding the financial aspects of the Young Indian-AJL deal, had told officials that all the transactions were handled by Vora. Apart from Rahul and Sonia, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Kumar Bansal had taken the same name before the ED.

The ED has temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.