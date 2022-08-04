National Herald case: ED summons LoP Mallikarjun Kharge while in House

Sansad TV

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking on the floor of Rajya Sabha on Thursday, revealed that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He said, "I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? We won't be scared, we will fight."

In response to Kharge's complaint, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal reiterated that the Centre has nothing to do with it.

He said, "The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering."

