National Herald case: ED re-examining Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s statements, unearth's hawala transaction

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found evidence of hawala transactions between third party and entities linked to the National Herald, according to India Today report.

During searches, the probe agency recovered documentary evidence which reflects the hawala transactions from hawala operators of Mumbai and Kolkata.

The central probe agency is expected to take major action in the National Herald case after completing the searches at Young Indian premises.

Reportedly, ED is not convinced with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul’s claim that all financial decisions regarding AJL and Young Indian were by Moti Lal Vora and so it is also re-examining their statements.

The agency is also not convinced with Sonia and Rahul’s explanation that they didn’t get monetary benefits from Young Indian as its section 25 company’s act firm.

The ED yesterday sealed the office of Young Indian in Delhi's Herald House, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded the party office and the residences of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

"These are attempt at intimidation," he told reporters outside Parliament. "We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi." In his first response after the ED sealed the premises of Young Indian in the Congress-owned National Herald office, Rahul Gandhi said today, "They may do whatever they want. It does not matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do." Later, in a tweet in Hindi he doubled down on his criticism of the government and the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the grand old party has called a meeting of all its MPs today to derive the future course of action.

The party has maintained that it will go ahead with its scheduled protest on the issue of inflation and GST on Friday despite being denied permission. The Congress has also accused the ruling dispensation of treating the party leaders as "terrorists".