National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi to join probe on July 26

Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi | File

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for a second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on July 26, sources said on Friday.

The ED on Thursday had questioned the Congress chief for over two hours which ended upon her request concerning health issues.

She replied to about 27 top 28 questions on Thursday.

Following this, she told the officials that she needs to take her medicines at home owing to her recent Covid recovery and the agency allowed ending the day's session.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Meanwhile, Congress on the day of Gandhi's questioning held nationwide protests in which as many as 75 Congress MPs, including top Congress leaders, were detained by the police.