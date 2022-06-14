National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin investigation tomorrow for third consecutive day | (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin it investigation in the National Herald money-laundering case tomorrow for the third consecutive day, reported news agency ANI.

After quizzing him for nearly 10 hours on Monday, the Wayanad MP was again questioned for over eight hours by the probe agency on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his questioning began at 11:30 am.

After a session of about four hours, Gandhi took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm.

The former Congress president had left the federal agency's office at 11.10 pm on Monday after being questioned over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier in the day, Gandhi joined senior party leaders at a "dharna" at the Congress headquarters, where the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party MPs were also present.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action for the second day.

The BJP hit out at the opposition party, saying it is blocking roads to show its "leaders are above the law" and termed the protests "drama".

"When lawful action is taking place in a case of corruption, Congress is doing this drama and blocking roads....it shows the party considers its leaders above law," BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, claimed that the Centre is scared of Gandhi's politics as he is raising issues concerning the public and asked whether he has become a hurdle in the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi protecting the interests of his "cronies".

"This entire exercise is illegal, unconstitutional, malicious and an exercise by a prime minister burning in the fire of political vendetta," Surjewala told a press conference.

