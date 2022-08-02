e-Paper Get App

National Herald case: Congress workers protest outside Herald House amid multi-city raids by ED

Hundreds of Congress party workers gathered outside the Herald House carrying placards against the Centre and the federal agency.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
ANI

Just few hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 12 locations in the national capital and at other places in connection with the National Herald case, Congress workers are staging a massive protest outside the Herald House.

Hundreds of Congress party workers gathered outside the Herald House carrying placards against the Centre and the federal agency. They can be heard raising slogans such as "ED, Haaye Haaye (ED, Shame, shame)."

The raids were conducted days after the investigative agency questioned Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi for nearly three hours on July 27. It was the third round of questioning of the senior leader in the case.

National Herald case

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi owned 38 per cent shares each.

Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

