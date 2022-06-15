National Herald case: After ED questioning, Rahul Gandhi visits mother Sonia at hospital

After ED questioning, Rahul Gandhi's visits mother Sonia at hospital | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for over 11 hours on Tuesday, the second day of his appearance in the National Herald money-laundering case.

He arrived at the agency's office at 11:05 am on Tuesday, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Gandhi (51) left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.30 pm. After questioning concluded, Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister went to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to meet their mother Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul has been called for questioning again on Wednesday.

His questioning began at 11:30 am after the completion of some legal formalities. He left the ED office for lunch and rejoined the probe after a break of one hour.

His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and after Tuesday's exercise, he has clocked close to 21 hours of questioning by the ED investigators.

Gandhi, an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was similarly questioned and his statement was recorded.

The grand old party has called the agency action vendetta politics by the Centre against the opposition. Congress supporters and leaders held protests on roads leading to the ED office.

Agency sources had said on Monday that Gandhi checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

Congress leaders claimed that the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

The investigating officer of the case is learnt to have questioned Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to AJL and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

(With agency inputs)

