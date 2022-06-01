National Herald Case: 5 key things you need to know

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi National Herald case | AFP

Here are 5 key things you need to know about the case.







1: Young India Ltd. (YIL) and Associated Journals (AJL)



Young India Ltd. (YIL)was set up in 2010. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi together held the majority of the share of 76% in the company. The remaining 24% were held equally by Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscare Fernandes. The YIL had its registered office at Herald House at ITO, New Delhi. The Associated Journals (AJL) was the publisher of the National Herald newspaper. AJL was founded in 1937. Nehru started the firm with 5,000 other freedom fighters as its shareholders and its registered office was also at Herald House, ITO New Delhi.





2: Congress' role



The National Herald newspaper was running losses and had to be revived and that is where the Congress comes into the picture. Congress decided to grant a Rs 90 crore interest free loan to AJL. Even after this attempt the newspaper could not be revived.



3. What is the scam?



Since AJL was not in the position to pay the Rs 90 crore interest free loan back they transferred all their shareholding to YIL, which was owned by the Gandhis. For this YIL paid only Rs. 50 lakh. Therefore the case against the Gandhi's is that they took over a publicly held company with prime real estate properties worth more than rs 2000 cr by paying just Rs 50 lakh.





4: Subramanian Swamy files the case in 2012



Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramaniam Swamy in 2012, filed a case against the Gandhi's alleging fraud by acquiring publicly held company through their own company YIL. Swamy also alleged that the loan which Congress gave to AJL was illegal since political parties are not allowed to lend money for commercial purposes.



5: Developments since 2012



In 2014, Magistrate summons all accused stating that the evidence is against them. In August 2014, ED launched the probe to find out if there was any money laundering. September 2015, ED reopens the investigation. December 2015, Patiala House Court grants bail to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In February 2016, SC refused to quash proceedings against the accused. May 2019, ED attaches National Herald properties worth Rs 16.38 crore. May 2022, notice is issued against Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by ED.