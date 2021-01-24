National Girl Child Day: Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami to become one day Uttarakhand CM today

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami (19) will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on January 24.
According to reports, she will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government including Atal Ayushman Scheme, smart city project, the tourism department’s homestay scheme, and other development projects.
Srishti Goswami is daughter of Praveen Goswami, who owns a small shop, and anganwadi worker Sudha Goswami. She is currently pursuing Bachelor's degree in agriculture at BSM PG College in Roorkee. She lives in Daulatpur village in Haridwar district.
Speaking about the opportunity, Goswami said she is overwhelmed, and will do her best to prove that youth can excel in administration.
"I still cannot believe if this is true. I am so overwhelmed. But at the same time, I will do my best to prove that youth can excel in administration while working for people's welfare," Goswami told the New Indian Express.
The 19-year-old had in 2018 become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. In 2019, she visited Thailand to participate in Girls' International Leadership summit. On January 24, the authorities will give Goswami a detailed presentation on various departments before she takes over the Chief Minister Office.
National Girl Child Day in India is celebrated on January 24 every year. The day was an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. The objective behind celebrating the National Girl Child Day is to provide support and opportunities to the girls of India. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition.
