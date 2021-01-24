National Girl Child Day: Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami to become one day Uttarakhand CM today

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami (19) will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on January 24.

According to reports, she will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government including Atal Ayushman Scheme, smart city project, the tourism department’s homestay scheme, and other development projects.

Srishti Goswami is daughter of Praveen Goswami, who owns a small shop, and anganwadi worker Sudha Goswami. She is currently pursuing Bachelor's degree in agriculture at BSM PG College in Roorkee. She lives in Daulatpur village in Haridwar district.

Speaking about the opportunity, Goswami said she is overwhelmed, and will do her best to prove that youth can excel in administration.