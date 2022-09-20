National Chai Day: Here are four unique tea recipes you should try | Pinterest

Is it any coincidence that International Day of Peace or National Chai Day are on the same day? Maybe. But a desi person, who loves chai to bits, can definitely tell you that chai can establish peace.

How? With a cup of delicious Masala chai. Now who does not love an aromatic cup of tea with goodness of milk?

While it's uncertain how we started observing September 21 as National Chai Day, but observing the day is all fun! You can either brew a cup or a few or maybe go to nearest tapri [roadside tea stall] and sip on a cutting chai.

If you are even more adventurous, here are four tea brewing recipies you should try!

Old Monk Chai

Old Monk and chai are two national beverages and when you combine them both, it's going to be a crazy concoction. But if you're all game to try ungodly combinations, you should give this a try. Brew black tea as you normally would and strain it. After you're done, add a bit of the rum as per your liking and enjoy your Old Monk Chai. If you like, you could add creamer to the tea.

Chocolate Chilli Chai

Some will call it blasphemy, some may love this combination. Lo and behold, the chocolate chilli chai which has goodness of chocolate and spice from the chili powder. How can you make it? As you brew your tea add a dash of chili powder to it meanwhile add a couple choco chips in your mug and strain hot tea into it. You can also use chili chocolate and skip adding the chili powder.

Adrak Pudina Chai

Yes, we know it's not mint chutney. Trust the process, you'll definitely like this refreshing beverage. You can brew a cup of Adrak Pudina chai by adding crushed ginger and mint leaves into your tea as it brews. Add milk or creamer and strain it. For sweetening you can either add sugar or honey. We recommend using honey, especially, if you're not adding milk.

Sulaimani Chai

Sulaimani Chai or also Kattan Chaya, this is a form of black tea originating from Southern India. The Sulaimani chai is infused with spices and lemon juice. How can you brew a cup of this? Boil water and add spices--ginger, cardamom, one clove--and palm sugar which can be replaced with jaggery. Once strained, squeeze lemon and enjoy a cup or two. Sulaimani chai is usually served after a meal.