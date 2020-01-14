Nation will remain indebted to their services: Defence Minister on 'Veterans Day'

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday greeted ex-servicemen on the occasion of "Veterans Day" saying that the nation will remain indebted to their services.

"Greetings and warm wishes to all Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Veterans Day. No words can describe their selfless devotion to duty and the sacrifices made by them. The nation will remain indebted to their services," Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Singh along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will be attending a programme organised on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day in Jaipur, Rajasthan.