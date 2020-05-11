National Technology Day 2020: When India showed the world it meant business with Pokhran II Nuclear Tests

As PM Modi noted: “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history. Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet.”

Pakistan followed suit, even though it’s believed they had capability since the 1980s, and Bill Clinton went on to call South Asia the ‘most dangerous place in the world’.

In Pokhran there was a noise like huge thunder, followed by cheers. In Delhi, PM Vajpayee, Home Minister LK Advani, Defence Minister George Fernandes, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and Principle Secretary Brijesh Mishra were huddled around a telephone.

That’s when Scientific Advisor to Vajpayee, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sent a message: “Buddha has smiled again.”

It was a reference to an earlier call to Indira Gandhi: “Buddha has smiled.” While it happened under Vajpayee’s tenure, the work for India’s nuclear program started years ago.

India has been trying to go nuclear since independence but the 1974 test was unsuccessful and let to sanctions.

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi took a call to make India a nuclear state, setting in place a team that included Naresh Chandra (defence secretary), VS Arunachalam (head of DRDO), PK Iyengar, R Chidambaram and of course APJ Abdul Kalam.