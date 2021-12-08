e-Paper Get App

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash in Coonoor: Indian Air Force
India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:55 PM IST

'Nation has lost one of its bravest sons': President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and others extend condolences on demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat

FPJ Web Desk
Bipin Rawat | File Image

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today," it said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF tweeted.

On the demise of the officers including Gen Bipin Rawat, poilticians and leaders extended their condolences to the deceased and their families. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Nitin Gadkari to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders have condoled demise and extended support to the families of deceased.

