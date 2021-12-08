'Nation has lost one of its bravest sons': President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and others extend condolences on demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today," it said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF tweeted.

On the demise of the officers including Gen Bipin Rawat, poilticians and leaders extended their condolences to the deceased and their families. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Nitin Gadkari to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders have condoled demise and extended support to the families of deceased.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat ji, his wife Smt. Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel on board the ill-fated helicopter. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.



We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 8, 2021

Heartbreaking & extremely tragic that a proud son of Mother India has been lost.

India will always remember his selfless service. He will always remain alive in our hearts. I salute Late Gen #BipinRawat

My condolences to his family & the entire nation.

Legends never die 🙏 https://t.co/B2YOh80evR — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

Its a moment of grief that we lost 13 lives including the lives of CDS Gen. #BipinRawat Ji, his wife, his pilot and other defence personnels in an unfortunate Helicopter crash.

Its highly saddening! May the departed souls Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AiO2RsyDQ2 — Dr. Nitin Raut 🇮🇳 (@NitinRaut_INC) December 8, 2021

Deeply disturbed to know about the demise of CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife & other armed forces officials in an unfortunate Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/RpcFi8Rzpo — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 8, 2021

General #BipinRawat’s sudden passing is a monumental loss to the nation. I convey my sincere condolences to his family and to the families of other deceased officers & ranks. I pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss.



Om shanti! — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

Deeply saddened by tragic & untimely demise of CDS Gen #BipinRawat, his wife & other colleagues in helicopter crash. He will be remembered as a brave soldier who served motherland with exemplary devotion & courage. Condolences to all affected families & members in Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/PRBhTQPx8L — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) December 8, 2021

Deeply pained by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident today.



India will always be grateful for CDS #BipinRawat, for his impeccable service to the country.



Prayers for their sadgati! pic.twitter.com/iVsIHgId90 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 8, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:55 PM IST