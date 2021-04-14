NATA 2021: COA to release result of architecture entrance today on nata.in

The Council of Architecture (COA) will announce the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today.

The exam is conducted for admission to the B.Arch. courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of NATA - nata.in.

The exam was held on April 10. NATA conducts two tests in a year. The next test is scheduled to be held on June 12.

Steps to check the result: