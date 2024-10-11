 Nashik: 2 Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice At Artillery Centre
Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21) were killed in the blast, an Indian Army official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Nikhil Gamer

Nashik: Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21) were killed in the blast, he said.

article-image

A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

