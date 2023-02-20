e-Paper Get App
Haryana: Narrow escape for former Tripura CM Biplab Deb after car crash in Panipat; images of mangled car surface

Haryana: Narrow escape for former Tripura CM Biplab Deb after car crash in Panipat; images of mangled car surface

The exact cause of the accident is not known, but reports said that a speeding truck hit Biplab's car, causing it to flip over.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Pictures of Deb's mangled car | ANI
Biplab Kumar Deb, the former chief minister of Tripura and current member of Rajya Sabha, was involved in a serious car accident on the G.T. Road in Haryana while traveling from Delhi to Chandigarh for his duties as BJP in-charge in Haryana.

The exact cause of the accident is not known, but reports said that a speeding truck hit Biplab's car, causing it to flip over. Luckily, local bystanders rushed to the scene and were able to rescue Biplab and his driver from the vehicle.

Although the car was severely damaged, Biplab only sustained minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital before being released, reports said.

More details are awaited...

