'Narendra Modi's Kyoto..': Congress Shares Video, Takes Dig At PM After Man 'Sinks' Neck-Deep In Crater On Road In Varanasi

Man shares video to highlight a huge crater on a busy road in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, blames neglect by civic officials | X | @INCIndia

Varanasi, August 25: The Congress party shared a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a local man in Varanasi, PM's parliamentary constituency, recorded a video to show a huge crater on a busy road in Varanasi. In the video, the man recording the video blames the authorities and officers for neglecting civic issues.

Narrating the ordeal, the man claims that the crater has been existing on the road for two months now. He also enters the crater filled with water that has chest-height water. "This is Banaras, Modi's parliamentary constituency Kyoto," says the man, taking a swipe at political talks about turning Varanasi into Kyoto, the Japanese city known as "the city of one thousand shrines".

Local Man Shoots Video, Gets Inside The Crater

In the video, the man enters the crater which is neck-deep and filled with water. The man claims that the road is a main road and a busy place. The road is also closer to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), says the local man. Meanwhile, vehicles are seen running on the road just beside the crater.

The man also talks about the recent case in Delhi where a 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a drain on a water-logged street. The man says in the video that a similar incident could happen on the road due to the crater.

The man also lashes out at Varanasi Municipal Corporation for not covering the crater and says that now and then a bike or animal falls inside the crater. He claims in the video that only last night a cow had to be rescued after she fell inside the deep hole.

The Congress latched on to the video and shared the clip to take potshots at PM Modi. "Swimming pools have been built on every road so the public can enjoy them. Say- Thank you Modi ji," the party handle captioned the video and shared it on X. The video garnered many views and comments on the social media platform.