'Narendra Modi go back': Samajwadi Party workers raise slogans opposing PM Modi’s Kanpur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council). The Prime Minister will also review the progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga.

Kanpur has a population of more than three million spread over an area of 260 Sq. Km. Though it has required treatment capacity, but poor planning, lack of coordination among different departments, old damaged sewage conveyance infrastructure and lack of technical capabilities was resulting into inadequate treatment of only about 150 - 175 MLD of sewage and remaining untreated sewage was discharged to river Ganga through number of overflowing drains, including 140 MLD sewage flow from infamous Sisamau Nala.

(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)