Narendra Modi Birthday: People extend birthday greetings to PM Modi as he turns 70

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi on his birthday 

#NationalUnemploymentDay trends on Twitter as students mark their protest against unemployment on PM Modi's birthday

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Finnish PM Sanna Marin extends birthday wishes to PM Modi as he turns 70

Delhi: BJP MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli conveys his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Week-long 'Siva Saptah' by BJP to celebrate the 70th birthday of Modi

To celebrate the 70th birthday of Modi, BJP has initiated week-long 'Siva Saptah', a drive from 14th to 20th of this month, in which the party proposes to help people by donating blood, plasma, distributing fruits among children among other activities to celebrate

