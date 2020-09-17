Narendra Modi Birthday: People extend birthday greetings to PM Modi as he turns 70

#NationalUnemploymentDay trends on Twitter as students mark their protest against unemployment on PM Modi's birthday
Week-long 'Siva Saptah' by BJP to celebrate the 70th birthday of Modi
To celebrate the 70th birthday of Modi, BJP has initiated week-long 'Siva Saptah', a drive from 14th to 20th of this month, in which the party proposes to help people by donating blood, plasma, distributing fruits among children among other activities to celebrate
