Narendra Modi 3.0: All You Need To Know About Kingmakers Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu

File image of Nitish Kumar, JD(U) And Chandrababu Naidu, (TDP) | X

N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), accounting for 28 Lok Sabha seats, control the balance of power in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reaffirming their commitment to the NDA, both parties attended the alliance's meeting on June 5. Despite this, the INDIA bloc—which is still short of a majority by almost 40 seats—continues to pursue them.

The Prime Minister acknowledged both leaders, crediting them for the NDA's victory in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in his speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on June 4.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.”

Thank you, @narendramodi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their… https://t.co/H6JRSTzYEr — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 4, 2024

In contrast to Naidu's public statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered none. Kumar allegedly refused to meet Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday, even though he made several attempts to do so. His rejection has sparked conjecture, particularly in light of reports that leaders of the INDIA bloc may have contacted him.

Nonetheless, K.C. Tyagi, the party's spokesperson and secretary general in Delhi, told The Hindu that "We are with the NDA and will continue to be with them."

On June 6, Kumar did travel to Delhi for the NDA meeting, but here again there was twist. RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav also travelled with him. Yadav was visiting the national capital to attend the INDI bloc meeting.

History Of Denouncing Modi

Both Naidu and Kumar have openly denounced Modi in the past. As part of the NDA's first term, the TDP severed relations with the BJP in March 2018 for refusing Andhra Pradesh special category status. Ahead of the 2019 elections, the TDP teamed up with the Congress and other opposition parties and moved a motion of no-confidence against the Modi administration. Naidu re-joined the NDA right before the 2024 elections.

Naidu's TDP was the first ally of the NDA to call for Modi's resignation as chief minister after the riots in Gujarat in 2002. The TDP passed a harsh resolution denouncing Modi in April 2002 for his utter failure to stop the violence and to provide rehabilitation and relief to the victims of communal riots. He also called for Modi's dismissal. Kumar severed his connection with the BJP in June 2013, a week after Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was named the head of the party's campaign committee for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Kumar was then advocating for a "secular prime minister." Both have served in coalition administrations as well.

Recent Updates

Nitish Kumar, after arriving in the national capital, Delhi, said the government will be formed. "Sarkar toh ab banegi hi," he said.

#ResultsWithNDTV | "Sarkar toh ab banegi hi": Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi for the NDA meeting.



(Reported by news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/w5fWHWzWmW — NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2024

JDU leader and close ally of Kumar, KC Tyagi, declared that the former would steadfastly support the BJP-led government. "This is just rumor-mongering. We are a part of the NDA, and we have contested in elections under PM Modi's leadership. Nitish Kumar is in Delhi and he will be submitting the letter in which JD (U) has proposed Narendra Modi as PM."

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says, "You always want news. I am experienced and I have seen several political changes in this country. We are in NDA, I’m going to the NDA meeting. In course of time, we will report it." pic.twitter.com/IdDvaywjmd — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu also declared his affiliation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) prior to his departure for Delhi. "You always want news. I am experienced and I have seen several political changes in this country. We are in NDA; I’m going to the NDA meeting. In due course, we will report it." Modi announces resignation, will take oath on June 8.

Netizens React

As he declares his plan to remain in the NDA and support Modi's third straight victory at the center, an old tweet by Naidu has surfaced. In the previous tweet, Naidu claimed that the BJP and Modi had "destroyed prestigious institutions of India" and that democracy was in danger under their rule.

Modi has systematically destroyed prestigious institutions of India. In BJP govt’s rule, institutional autonomy and democracy have been under attack.



From CBI to RBI, even a constitutional authority like the Election Commission was not spared. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 16, 2019