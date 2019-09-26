Narada sting case: CBI arrests senior IPS officer SMH Mirza

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada News sting operation case. Mirza, who is under suspension, was sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court here.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subhendu Adhikary, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and whistleblower Mathew Samuel were earlier summoned by the CBI in connection with the case.

On August 29, the agency had questioned BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamool Congress lawmaker K D Singh and confronted them with Samuel.

Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal, had in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal. The clip came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money trail in connection with the case. Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far.