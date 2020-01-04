Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack gets flak

New Delhi: Attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday triggered protests in Delhi and in many places in Punjab and other states even as India officially condemned the mob attack on it and the anti-Sikh slogans raised there, threatening the occupants. India demanded security to the Gurdwara and the Sikhs living in the area.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the attack on Nankana Sahib is "reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally." He said: "Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual respect + understanding is its only known antidote."

The ruling BJP also condemned the attack on the Gurdwara on Friday and demanded that the Pakistan government must provide security to the minority communities.