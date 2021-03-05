Nandigram constituency will see ‘Clash of the Titans’: CPI(M) leader Biman Bose

Kolkata: Soon after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the candidates' list for all the constituencies where the ruling Trinamool Congress is contesting, the Left Front and Congress alliance along with Indian Secular Front (ISF), announced their candidates for the first two phases of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at the CPI (M) headquarters in Alimuddin Street in Kolkata, CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose said that they didn't finalize their Nandigram candidate claiming that constituency is going to be the 'Clash of the Titans'.

“We are yet to finalize the candidate for the Nandigram constituency as it is a very high-profile constituency for this election. We will announce the name along with few other constituencies soon. Apart from the veteran leaders, young and new faces are also there in the candidate list,” mentioned the senior politburo member.