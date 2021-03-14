Nandigram 'attack': Election Commission removes officer in-charge of Mamata Banerjee's security, East Midnapore DM, SP

Kolkata: Following complaints from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Election Commission on Sunday suspended Director Security Vivek Sahay, East Midnapore's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash, and removed East Midnapore DM Bibhu Goyal over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly injured.

“District Magistrate of East Midnapore Bibhu Goyal is removed from his post. New DM of East Midnapore is Sunil Kumar Yadav. SP Praveen Prakash is replaced by Smita Pandey. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s key security personnel Vivek Sahay is also suspended,” read the letter of the Election Commission.

“Commission further directed that since the security of star campaigners further becomes far more sensitive during the election period because of additional criticality due to possible proximity with large crowds and sensational impact of any such incidence on law and order across the state, established SoPs, including advance detailed programme, necessary permissions to hold rallies or roadshows, deployment, use of bulletproof vehicle, if required as per security category of the protectee, deployment on pre-decided route(s), observance of provisions of The Motor Vehicle Act, etc. should be followed scrupulously. Any deviation from the approved programme should only be permitted after necessary approval(s),” further read the letter.

Notably, according to Election Commission sources, more special observers will be deployed in West Bengal.

The Election Commission also asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit further reports to EC by March 17.

Welcoming the move, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the TMC welcomes the move and also that the truth behind the untoward incident will definitely come out.

Meanwhile, The West Bengal BJP delegation had asked the Election Commission to request TMC to submit clear video footage of the incident where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is allegedly being attacked.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said not just SP of East Midnapore but SP’s across the state should be changed.

“Bhaipo (nephew) of Mamata Banerjee had handpicked all the SPs and other police officials for their own safety. All such police personnel should be removed by Election Commission,” mentioned Suvendu.

It is pertinent to mention that on March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by few people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram constituency following which she was admitted to SSKM hospital for two days as she had a fracture on her left foot and soft tissue injuries.