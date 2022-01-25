Nameplate of RPN Singh, who quit Congress and joined BJP, removed from Congress party headquarters; see pics

Congress leader RPN Singh on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the saffron party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Singh is the second big exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada quit it last year.

"This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP president Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji," Singh, a former Union minister, had tweeted before his joining.

After joining the BJP, Singh said the Congress is no longer what it used to be. "I worked hard for 32 years in Congress but it is no longer what it used to be. Many asked me to join the BJP for a long time, but I can only say 'Der aaye durust aye (better late than never)'. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' (worker) towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's dream for nation building," Singh said.

Singh said that the way the BJP government has worked hard to improve the law and order situation in the state is commendable. "I will do everything that is assigned to me as a small party worker for the development of Uttar Pradesh and country," he added.

Meanwhile, Singh's nameplate was removed from the Congress party headquarters in Delhi after he joined the BJP.

Check out the pics below:

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:53 PM IST