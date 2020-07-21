Nalini Sriharan attempted suicide in prison: Lawyer

Chennai

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict and prime accused in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly attempted suicide on Monday night at the Vellore Special Prison for Women, according to her lawyer P Pugalenthi.

However, countering his claim, Prison and Police officials said she only threatened to end her life and did not make any suicide bid.

"She is in good health. There was no attempt to commit suicide," a prison official said over phone from Vellore.

The official claimed there was a running feud between Nalini and a fellow prisoner. "She was trying to use the other inmate as a helper. The latter complained about it following which we had initiated an inquiry but Nalini remained adamant and refused to cooperate. She threatened to end her life if we continued questioning her. So we counselled her," the official claimed.

However, her lawyer told journalists following an argument between Nalini and another life convict, the warder had gone to her cell to question. "Nalini was upset that the prison staff were supporting the other woman and attempted to strangle herself with a cloth," he claimed adding that the prison staff immediately overpowered her.

Pugalenthi reiterated his demand Nalini be transferred to the Puzhal prison in Chennai in view of her safety concerns in Vellore.