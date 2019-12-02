Hyderabad Rape-Murder: VP Naidu says don't need new rape laws, Twitter has a mixed reaction

The after-effects of the heinous rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were seen in Rajya Sabha today. Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan even demanded that the guilty must be brought in the public and lynched.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also spoke about the crime. He said that a new bill or a law isn't required but political will, administrative skill and change of mindset is required to bring about a change.

"What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil," he said.